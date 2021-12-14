The 2021 Get Out & Fish! Derby runs from Dec. 18-25, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said.
The 17 ponds in the program have been stocked with channel catfish, including 10 with special tags in each pond. If you catch a tagged catfish during this time, report it to (855) 728.8247 or online at www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/gof-derby to receive a prize.
Area ponds are Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Zemurray Park Pond, 400 S. Oak St., Hammond open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The ponds also were stocked with rainbow trout and have bass and bream.
Anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/recreational-fishing-licenses-and-permits.
The wildlife department asks people who fish the sites to fill out a survey at ldwf.wufoo.com/forms/p8zaq4v061enkk/.