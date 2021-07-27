Tangipahoa Parish Library System Executive Director Barry Bradford announced all of the Tangipahoa Parish Library Branches will extend hours beginning on Aug. 2.
“We have monitored our branch traffic, and with the feedback from our patrons, we feel extending our hours will better serve our community and our patrons,” said Bradford.
In addition to the new hours, the library’s online system for e-books, e-magazines, video and music downloads and online programs will still be available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Here are the new hours for each branch.
Amite and Ponchatoula: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday
Hammond: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday
Independence, Kentwood, Loranger: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday