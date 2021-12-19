Months before Christmas each year, Deputy Laura James began the countdown to the big day.

As December arrived, she festooned her house with decorations and watched the Hallmark channel at every opportunity. She even manned the "North Pole" for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Christmas Crusade that collects and distributes toys for children in need.

This December is different.

James died of COVID-19 this year. Colleagues say the absence of her kind face has been felt even moreso during the holiday season.

To honor her memory and continue her legacy of Christmas cheer, Richard James, Laura's husband who also was hospitalized with the virus but survived, decided he would take her place in the crusade this year.

Not only did he give a substantial donation to the cause, but he also rode with a deputy to give out the toys himself, joined by his two children.

"[This] was to give back in Laura's honor," he said. "She loved working the Christmas Crusade in the North Pole."

Richard, accompanied by his children Caly, 24, and Trey, 26, traveled to a handful of locations in the Walker area early Friday morning to distribute the presents.

Capt. Jack Varnado, who knew Laura for decades but officially became her supervisor in 2013, had the honor of driving Richard's family to each stop.

"Laura was always one of those people who was just a good person," Varnado said. "She loved to help people. This time of the year was especially special to her because she got to help children."

Dozens of sheriff's deputies gathered at a strip mall near Interstate 12's Satsuma exit around 7:30 a.m. to load their units with large-capacity bags filled with toys. This year the crusade assisted 600 families across the parish — about 1,300 children.

Along with Laura, the sheriff's office also honored Cpl. Robert McKinney, who died of COVID about a month before James. Richard and his family wore pins bearing the faces of his wife and McKinney, with the words "Forever Blue Angels" printed across the bottom.

"We know they're here in spirit," said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

Richard's family had smiles on their faces to greet parents at each toy delivery stop. At one mobile home, a beaming woman lifted her little boy still in his pajamas into her arms as she accepted the package.

At another residence, a man told Varnado and the Jameses that he had been out of work for months and was grateful he could still give his family a Christmas.

Seeing people's faces "was joy," Richard said.

"It was a really wonderful experience," his son said. "Kids don't always get a Christmas. This here is a great opportunity to reach those kids that can't get that."

Caly remembers her step-mother waited until Thanksgiving was over each year to immediately set up the Christmas tree. She decorated everything and dressed up for the holiday season. This year, Caly erected a small memorial in her honor.

Richard said he and his family are going to make an effort to be part of the crusade every year. It's what Laura would want, and his goal is to "keep honoring her."

Trey was grateful his family could bring some of Laura's happiness to those that need it most.

"She never got to go out and give out the gifts — she always had to stay back and work the operation side of it," Trey said. "It was great to fulfill that dream for her."