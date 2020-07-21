HAMMOND — North Oaks Sports Medicine certified athletic trainers join with the providers of North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center to announce the selection of Albany High School’s Abrielle Ochsner and Caleb Puma as 2019-20 Student-Athletes of the Year.
Ochsner and Puma were selected from all Student-Athletes of the Month for both Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes based on the number of votes received via an online poll conducted June 30 to July 9 at northoaks.org.
Rising junior Abrielle has cheered for the Hornets for two years.
Cheer Sponsor Deloy Duhon said Abrielle, an honor student, is known for her kindness.
On top of taking high school algebra, biology, English and human geography advanced placement and honors classes, Abrielle is a student of Southeastern Louisiana University’s dual enrollment program and was recognized on the president’s list.
She is active in Beta Club and the Student Government Association. She served as sophomore representative this past school year.
Recent honor graduate Caleb played basketball for the Hornets all four years of high school. As a guard in his senior year, he averaged 18 points per game and received honorable mention as an All-Parish selection.
In May, Caleb committed to play basketball at Centenary College in Shreveport, where he plans to study business management.
Boys basketball coach Chris Carter said Caleb often shares his love of the game mentoring younger players.
“In his spare time, Caleb mentors elementary and middle school student-athletes. He imparts the importance of hard work and a positive attitude to achieving their goals and becoming a role model to their peers,” Carter said.
Caleb participates in community outreach and fundraising activities through the Legacy Youth Group of his church, New Beginnings Outreach in Holden.
To learn about North Oaks Sports Medicine or the Student-Athlete of the Season/Year program, visit northoaks.org/sportsmedicine or contact North Oaks Public Relations at (985) 230-6647.