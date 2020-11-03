Halloween and masks go together. The 202 version of Halloween includes masks for protection.
Kindergartners at Trafton Academy, in Hammond, presented the annual Halloween Happenings program Friday despite coronavirus restrictions.
The children had to perform with masks on and without the usual appreciative audience because of precautions taken to lessen the spread of the coronavirus. The children sang a number of Halloween songs and performed skits at their tribute to Halloween, an annual time for youngsters to enjoy costuming and role playing and trick or treating.