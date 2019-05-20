LIVINGSTON — The U.S. Supreme Court decided in 2016 that prosecutors withheld evidence so important that death row inmate Michael Wearry deserved a new trial for the murder of Eric Walber in Albany two decades ago.
But a Livingston Parish judge held Monday that the ruling does not apply to two of Wearry's co-defendants, who have maintained their innocence and are seeking new trials, as well.
Twenty-first Judicial District Judge Brenda Bedsole Ricks gave few reasons for why she thought the high court's decision did not bear on the cases of Darrell Hampton and James Skinner.
When Skinner's defense attorney Jee Park asked if she would file a written opinion, Ricks replied, "Based on the information provided to this court, the court feels it is not bound by (the) Wearry (decision), that it's distinguishable."
Defense attorneys for Hampton and Skinner said they will appeal her ruling to the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal.
Wearry, Hampton and Skinner were among six men sentenced to prison for the murder of 16-year-old Walber, an honors student and football player who was robbed, beaten and run over by his own car as he finished a pizza delivery shift on April 4, 1998.
The case relied heavily on the testimony of Sam Scott, a jailhouse informant who came forward two years after the killing to implicate himself and five others in Walber's death.
Wearry was pegged as the ringleader in the horrific crime and sentenced to death. Skinner and Hampton were both convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
But Wearry's attorneys appealed his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, who ruled that prosecutors had withheld evidence from Wearry's trial attorney that undercut the testimony of two key witnesses.
The high court said the trial evidence “resembles a house of cards built on the jury crediting Scott’s account rather than Wearry’s alibi.”
Attorneys for Hampton and Skinner have argued that the U.S. Supreme Court ruling applies equally to their clients, and the local court should grant them new trials.
"We think it is clear the Wearry decision applies with equal force to Darrell Hampton and James Skinner, who were convicted on almost identical evidence," Emily Maw, an attorney from the Innocence Project of New Orleans who represents Skinner, said outside the courtroom.
Livingston Parish Assistant District Attorney Patricia Amos has argued in court documents that the evidence was different enough to distinguish the cases such that the Supreme Court decision does not apply.
She points in court filings to additional witnesses called to testify against Hampton and Skinner but who did not testify against Wearry.
"While the evidence presented at Skinner's trial was quite similar, the questioning by the state and defense had a different focus and therefore the evidence is not identical," Amos wrote.
Amos also argues in court filings that Wearry's December guilty plea to manslaughter in exchange for a 25 year prison sentence is relevant. During that hearing, Wearry admitted to a factual basis from prosecutors that shows "there is no doubt in the fact of Wearry's guilt."
In a statement, Hampton's attorney said Wearry's guilty plea was irrelevant to the matter at hand.
"The Court has to decide whether Mr. Hampton got a fair trial in 2004. Mr. Wearry's 2018 guilty plea has absolutely nothing to do with that issue," attorney Marquest Meeks wrote.
The ruling Monday came amid what was scheduled as a status conference in the cases. Ricks said she was ready to rule on the matter, even though she had not received a final briefing from Meeks.
Meeks provided Ricks a copy of his reply brief, and she retired to her chambers for several minutes before returning to issue the verbal opinion.
Ricks had initially refused to hear post-conviction appeals from Hampton and Skinner. She scheduled Monday's status conference after the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal and the Louisiana Supreme Court overturned her ruling.