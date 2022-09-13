Teacher_Donations

Hammond American Legion Post 5 recently stopped by Woodland Park Magnet School to donate supplies. From left are first grade teacher Eunice Bonomo, Chad Anderson, Nicole Wells, pre-K teacher Alexa Castron, Miss Poppy Department of Louisiana Eliza Beth Newton and Bryon Newton, of American Legion Post 5.

 Provided photo

Hammond American Legion Post 5 recently stopped by Woodland Park Magnet School to donate supplies for students.

