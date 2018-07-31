Flood-related repairs are finished at all but the three most damaged school campuses in Livingston Parish, and officials are celebrating the achievement.
"It's phenomenal to think about the amount of work that has been done in such a short period of time," Livingston Parish School Superintendent Rick Wentzel said in a news release Tuesday.
During the August 2016 flood, water inundated 19 of the parish's school campuses. School officials were able to re-open 16 of those schools within months of the disaster. They have been performing repairs mostly during summer and holiday breaks.
"It took everyone working together, being patient and supportive of one another, and, quite frankly, just refusing to be brought down by tragedy," Wentzel said.
The school system is still negotiating with the Federal Emergency Management Agency over how to restore the parish's three most severely damaged schools, Denham Springs Elementary, Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High. Those students continue to learn on temporary campuses.
The school district anticipates the cost of repairs to total $100 million, according to the news release.
The district has so far spent $55.5 million, according to the news release. FEMA has reimbursed $24.8 million, and another $18 million has been pledged to the school district, the release said.
The school system had self-insured its buildings and was not insured through the National Flood Insurance Program.
Check back for more.