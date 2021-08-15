Staffed by emergency medicine-trained nurse practitioners under the leadership of Medical Director Dr. John Krieg, North Oaks Health System’s new urgent care clinics in Hammond, Ponchatoula and Walker opened Aug. 2.
The clinics will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and specialize in the care of adults and children of all ages with illnesses and minor injuries. Most major insurance plans, Medicare and Medicaid are accepted, and self-pay options are offered. While no appointments are necessary, those seeking care do have the option to reserve a spot online at www.northoaks.org/urgentcare.
Providers at North Oaks Urgent Care treat medical conditions that need immediate attention but are not life-threatening. Some examples include:
- difficulty breathing (asthma)
- sprains and strains
- fractures
- skin rash without fever
- cuts that may require stitches
- pink eye
- minor foreign body removal
- sinus issues
- viruses like the flu, RSV or COVID-19 without complications.
Housed in the health system’s former walk-in clinic locations, North Oaks Urgent Care facilities offer advanced diagnostic X-ray and laboratory services to enable providers to rapidly assess patients’ medical conditions on-site.
Locations include 1900 S. Morrison Blvd. Suite A, (adjacent to North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital) in Hammond; 530 W. Pine St., Suite 1 in Ponchatoula; and 28050 Walker South Road, Suite L, in Walker.