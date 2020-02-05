Perrin Early Learning Center held its December Pandarific Program for students with excellent behavior at school. The administrators presented the students with a certificate for a free kid’s meal from Raising Cane's, a Wendy’s Frosty and a trip to the school treasure chest. Students include, from left, front row, Raelyn Taylor, Mackenzie Giles, Ethan Gomez, Maraiah Aguire, Dynesti Stratton, Noah Johnson, Harleigh Keahey, and Arianna McGee; second row, Mckinzy Coleman, Bronson Downs, Brody Jordan, Arianna Knight, Jace Cambrice, D’Khi Lewis, Ezra Gutierrez, Emily Matherne, Max Neal and Eisner Chavez; third row, A’kevion Dunn, Serenity Josits, Tanea Leslie, Steven Giles, Mia Moreno, William Soderstorm, Peyton Parent and Madeline Varisco; and back row, Assistant Principal Lorinda Elzy and Interventionist Natasha Perry.