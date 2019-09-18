THURSDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: Oven-fried chicken, potatoes, roll, green beans, banana, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits

Lunch: Louisiana style red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, baked cornbread

FRIDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, red apple, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Fruit tarts, fruit juice, chilled fruit cocktail

Lunch: Sloppy Joe on bun, tasty tots, baby carrots with ranch dressing, chilled fruit cocktail

MONDAY

Livingston Parish

No School 

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Egg patty and biscuits/jelly, fruit juice, pineapple chunks

Lunch: Chicken fajita soup, homemade grilled cheese, steamed broccoli, whole wheat crackers, pineapple chunks

TUESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Pancake on a stick or fruit and yogurt parfait

Lunch: Jambalaya, navy beans, roll, carrot cup, ranch dip pineapple tidbits, milk choice

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Southern style grits and toast with jelly, sausage link, fruit juice, apple slices

Lunch: Nachos-taco meat, nacho cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, apples with dip

WEDNESDAY

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Eggs, toast, grits or cereal

Lunch: Tortilla chips, queso cheese, beefy taco meat, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, jalapeño peppers, apple slices, milk

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Blueberry pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled peaches

Lunch: Barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes, baked beans, glazed carrots, chilled peaches, baked roll

SEPT. 26

Livingston Parish

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait 

Lunch: Cheesy chicken spaghetti or red beans and rice (Throwback Menu) 

Tangipahoa Parish

Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges 

Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges

View comments