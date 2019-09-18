THURSDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Oven-fried chicken, potatoes, roll, green beans, banana, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Waffle slider with syrup, fruit juice, pineapple tidbits
Lunch: Louisiana style red beans and rice, mustard greens, marinated cucumbers, baked apples, baked cornbread
FRIDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit or cereal
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, red apple, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Fruit tarts, fruit juice, chilled fruit cocktail
Lunch: Sloppy Joe on bun, tasty tots, baby carrots with ranch dressing, chilled fruit cocktail
MONDAY
Livingston Parish
No School
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Egg patty and biscuits/jelly, fruit juice, pineapple chunks
Lunch: Chicken fajita soup, homemade grilled cheese, steamed broccoli, whole wheat crackers, pineapple chunks
TUESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Pancake on a stick or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Jambalaya, navy beans, roll, carrot cup, ranch dip pineapple tidbits, milk choice
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Southern style grits and toast with jelly, sausage link, fruit juice, apple slices
Lunch: Nachos-taco meat, nacho cheese sauce, salsa, salad with dressing, apples with dip
WEDNESDAY
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Eggs, toast, grits or cereal
Lunch: Tortilla chips, queso cheese, beefy taco meat, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, jalapeño peppers, apple slices, milk
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Blueberry pancake on stick with syrup, fruit juice, chilled peaches
Lunch: Barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes, baked beans, glazed carrots, chilled peaches, baked roll
SEPT. 26
Livingston Parish
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza or fruit and yogurt parfait
Lunch: Cheesy chicken spaghetti or red beans and rice (Throwback Menu)
Tangipahoa Parish
Breakfast: Sausage croissant, fruit juice, orange wedges
Lunch: Personal pan pizza, pizza dipping sauce, buttered corn, orange wedges