Local author Ann Marie Jameson's third book in her Willow Rose book series has just been released.
From noon until 4 p.m. on May 11, Books-A-Million in Hammond will host Jameson as she officially introduces her newest book, “Petite Rose,” to the public. Autographed copies of Jameson’s books will be available for purchase.
Jameson is a lifelong resident of Louisiana and a retired special education teacher. She became an avid reader at 9 and began writing poems and short stories in high school.
Her first published work was a poem she wrote about her father when she was a teenager. In 2003, Jameson self-published a children’s book, "Why Did I Have To Be Born Last?"
She published her first novel, “A Bed of Roses,” in 2016. A year later, her sequel, "Belle Rose," was released, followed by the third book, "Petite Rose." The three books follow the trials and tribulations of a large, lovable, three-generation Cajun family.
Jameson said she tries to weave the lively characters into a captivating, family-oriented, humorous story, while using a direct and down-to-earth style. She seeks to be heartwarming and inspirational.
The target audience is women 30 and older, but she said her novels have been read and enjoyed by men as well as women of all ages.