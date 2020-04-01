DENHAM SPRINGS — Kathleen “Kitty” Kuhnert, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s Artist of the Year, said her personal approach as a photographer includes taking pictures everywhere she goes. "If I see something beautiful, I shoot it. I want to take colorful, happy pictures and I want to share the beauty of life with others through my photographs.”
Kuhnert, who has been a dedicated photographer for the past two decades, said, “I am a four time cancer survivor, and I promised each time that if I survived, I would make it a point to take beautiful pictures wherever and whenever I could so that I could make others happy through my art.”
The coronavirus has affected practically every aspect of life in the nation for the past several weeks, and it has impacted Kuhnert’s recognition as the Artist of the Year for the Arts Council. A reception honoring her and her accomplishments as a professional photographer had to be canceled because of a ban on gatherings of more than a few people. Other exhibits at which she was scheduled to show her works have also been canceled.
Kuhnert, a native of Baton Rouge, traveled early in her life, including to Japan. Her father was an Air Force pilot and he moved his family from one base to another. This exposed her to a wide array of experiences in multiple cultures.
She especially recalls the time she spent in Ashiya, Japan, on the island of Kyushu.
“My father went ahead six months before the rest of our family could join him and when the time came for us to go, my mother, brother, a sister and I journeyed to Japan on a ship," she said. "During the voyage we encountered a typhoon, and I was the only one who didn’t get seasick. I roamed all over that ship and this early experience is one I will never forget.”
That was in 1955, a decade after the end of World War II, when young Kuhnert found herself in Japan just in time for Christmas. “We had a maid, and she was tasked with decorating a Christmas tree, something she was not at all accustomed to. That just helped to make a Christmas our family will never forget,” she said. Her father gave her a Kodak Brownie camera and that began her lifelong association with photography.
After three years in Japan, the family spent time in Columbus, Ohio, where Kuhnert finished high school. She then went with her family to Omaha, Nebraska, where her father was assigned to Offutt Air Force Base, headquarters of the Strategic Air Command. “It was at that time that my father decided that all of his children had to go to Louisiana State University because he and my mother were graduates of LSU. So, I went to LSU!” she said.
On entering LSU, Kuhnert said that she made her first attempt at engaging in a field related to the arts. “I wanted to get involved with designing dresses, working with fabrics and sewing, so I enrolled in a home economics curriculum. However, my instructors informed me that I could not draw, so I decided to change my major. I ended up in the College of Business and earned a degree in business administration,” she said.
While at LSU in 1966, she met and subsequently married her husband, Ed. After college, she worked as a legal secretary for about 10 years and then for a property management firm for many more years before retiring in 2000.
After retirement, Kuhnert said, she began to take a lifelong hobby of taking pictures seriously. “I knew that I had an interest in art ... an appreciation of the creative process. I also knew that I had to work at my craft and that I had to develop a photographer’s eye." She said she kept taking photos and realized gradually she was improving. "You just have to keep trying and with more and more effort, the results constantly improve,” she said.
Kuhnert said she feels drawn to water and to the outdoors and especially appreciates shooting Louisiana scenes. Her husband worked for many years as a state trooper and after retiring from that job, he became security director for the Edison-Chouest shipyards in Galliano. “I would ride down Bayou Lafourche with my husband and this gave me an opportunity to take some great pictures of the Louisiana bayou country. I have a special thing for pelicans, and some of my best pelican pictures were taken on those trips,” she said.
Old vehicles also hold an attraction for Kuhnert and she said she enjoys taking pictures of old cars and trucks. “I think people enjoy pictures of old vehicles because it brings back fond memories of their youth,” she said.
Kuhnert said she does not use a computer to alter the properties of a picture. “I carefully frame a picture and what I shoot is what I will eventually have printed. I crop and size my photos, but I don’t alter them in any way. I try to stay true to my eye and what brings me to take a picture in the first place,” she said.
In addition to several cameras with multiple lenses, Kuhnert also uses her cellphone camera, which allows her to take photos on her walk to her mailbox every day. She and her husband live on 7 acres between Port Vincent and Gonzales. She shoots what “just happens to catch my eye” and then sends those daily images to her two granddaughters in Washington, D.C.
Kuhnert has been showing and selling her photographs for a number of years. She shows her works at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s Gallery in downtown Denham Springs on a regular basis. She said she has also had her works juried and accepted for showing as part of Baton Rouge General Hospital’s Arts in Medicine program. Her photos and cards are shown and are for sale at the annual art show at the Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge. Kuhnert is a member of the Baton Rouge Art League and her work is shown at exhibits hosted by that group.
Her pictures are also for sale at gift shops and at one time were sold at the Houmas House before the art program at that historic plantation home was closed.
Long a member of the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, Kuhnert said, “I think that the Arts Council is wonderful. It affords me the opportunity to show my art and to sell my photographs. I’ve met some wonderful people through the Arts Council and I have learned from my association with other photographers and artists. Everyone is always willing to share information and we are all better artists for that experience. The Arts Council brings awareness of the value of art to the community, and I think that it is a very valuable asset for Livingston Parish and the surrounding areas.”