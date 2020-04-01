Bright sunshine reflects off of three of the vividly colored photographs taken by Kathleen 'Kitty' Kuhnert, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s Artist of the Year for 2020. Kuhnert was to be honored at a reception at the Arts Council Gallery earlier this month but a ban on gatherings brought on by the coronavirus forced cancellation of the show. Kuhnert says that she enjoys taking pictures of beautiful subjects that brighten and bring joy to those who view her art.