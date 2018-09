The Live Oak Eaglettes for 2018-19 are, first row, from left, Marisa Rickard, co-captain Sara Martin, captain Summer Didier and Claire Aydell; second row, Olivia Hooge, Angelle Bergeron, Callie Canepa, Mary Kathryn McCleary, Anna Grace Germany and Sidney Mayeux; and third row, Riley Mayeux, Emily Donaldson, Karaline Wells, Helaina Jenkins, Mary Beth McGehee, Crickett Hicks and lieutenant Emily Rushing.