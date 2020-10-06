DENHAM SPRINGS — A cloudless blue sky overhead and a cool breeze blowing through the Historic Downtown area Saturday signaled that a sense of fall was in the air and the weather seemed like one more good reason for visitors to get out and participate in the first-ever Customer Appreciation Day hosted by several groups who banded together in support of merchants in the heart of the city.
The first Saturday in October is traditionally the day the Antique Village celebrates its Fall Festival that attracts hundreds of vendors and thousands of visitors to the area. However, the threat of the coronavirus being spread among large crowds packed into the Antique Village brought a halt to the popular festival.
In the festival’s stead, the Downtown Merchants’ Association, Main Street Denham Springs, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, Denham Springs Animal Shelter and other sponsors came together to create the Customer Appreciation Day, which was designed to put the spotlight on the Historic Denham Springs area and help produce an economic boost to local businesses.
As part of Customer Appreciation Day, a sidewalk sale was inaugurated so merchants could display their wares on tables and at booths on the sidewalks of the Antique Village. A steady stream of visitors strolled the streets and business was being conducted at a brisker pace that would have occurred on a typical Saturday.
Early Saturday morning Donna Jennings, executive director of Main Street Denham Springs, said the day started out a success. "The parking lots are all full, there are already shoppers going up and down the streets and everyone seems to be enjoying this beautiful day and the chance to be together in our Historic District. This is going to be a very good day for our businesses.” Jennings was quick to point out that a large majority of the visitors were wearing face masks and merchants were taking steps to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Food, decorations give fall feeling
Visitors were treated to free jambalaya dinners, bottles of chilled water, and special treats offered by the various businesses. Extensive fall decorations at the entrances to the Historic Downtown area made the district welcoming, she observed.
Jason Procell, manning a table in front of the Copper Hutch antique shop, said “Business has been real good … people are stopping by, taking the time to look at some of the things we have to offer and going into the store to look for antiques. It’s not the Fall Festival, but it is nice to see that something is being done to help out the stores since we couldn’t have the festival.” Visitors stopping by his table seemed particularly interested in examining authentic antique strawberry carriers that he said were many years old. Each carrier came with a loaf freshly baked of pumpkin bread.
Down the street at the Theater Auction Mall, Hunter Miller had about the same assessment of Customer Appreciation Day. Miller was busy waiting on customers who were five deep in his store. “Today is not the festival, but we certainly have seen an uptick in business. It was so good to see lots of people in the Antique Village on a Saturday in October. The weather is beautiful and the people seem happy to be out on the streets exploring what we have to offer down here. Even though we are wearing masks, we are smiling under our masks. It’s a good day,” he said.
Art on display at gallery
Outside the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s Gallery, jewelry artist Cherie Ducote and artist Shelly Frederich sat under an umbrella at tables where they promoted art classes scheduled for the gallery in October. Ducote said a steady stream of visitors had stopped by the table to inquire about the classes. “Because of the virus, we were not able to hold ‘in person’ art classes and we had to conduct virtual classes. We were able to keep in touch with our students but it just wasn’t the same. We miss our students and we just can’t wait until we will be able to hold our art classes once again,” Frederich said.
A reception for artists who have their works on display for the “Animals in Art” exhibit was held. The reception marked the first time since March the gallery could hold such an event. For several months, the gallery opened only to four visitors at a time and by appointment only because of virus protocols. While masks were still required for visitors to the gallery Saturday, more visitors were welcomed.
Amber Hilbun, one of the artists whose works were hanging at the exhibit said she welcomed the opportunity to once again show her creations. Hilbun, a professional artist who regularly shows her paintings at exhibits, said the virus pandemic has had an effect on artists.
“Most exhibitions pretty much had to be shut down because of the virus, and artists had no way to show their works. We also were limited on our ability to meet with other artists and with our patrons. The Denham Springs Fine arts Association will finally hold its first meeting in a long time on Monday, Oct. 5. I am looking forward to once again being able to resume some of our usual opportunities to show our work,” she said.
Hilbun regularly sells her art and said in 2019 she held a show featuring about 50 of her paintings. “It was a big success and I sold most of my paintings. The thing about exhibits is that you can also meet people who want to commission pieces of art and I do commissions on a regular basis. It will be good to one day get back to the days when we could regularly show our work,” she said.
Hilbun said she appreciates the Arts Council of Livingston Parish because it affords artists the opportunity to gather together where they help each other, share experiences and learn from one another. “The Arts Council is more than just paintings and photography. We also support the performing arts and we bring something special to the community that is uplifting and positive.”
Animal shelter sets up station
Rachel Boutwell, director of the Denham Springs Animal Shelter, brought a number of dogs to her station near the arts gallery. Not long after she opened her adoption center, Kay Dreher stopped by to adopt a small black puppy named Duchess. The dog had been rescued by Melissa Basham, who volunteers to rescue dogs and cats. A small crowd gathered around to look at the dogs available for adoption and to listen to Boutwell and Basham discuss the need for animal care.
Basham said over the past two years she has rescued about 200 dogs. “It’s just something I started doing and I can’t seem to stop. The need is so great … I keep bringing dogs home and my husband somehow puts up with it,” she said. Basham added that she has to hold fundraisers to support her hobby of saving dogs and cats. “Buying food for the animals, keeping kennels and making sure they have shots and vet care is expensive. But I do it for the animals and the families who eventually get a great pet. I have always believed that it just isn’t fair for someone who wants to adopt an animal to have pay several hundred dollars for the privilege,” she said.
The Arts Council teamed with the animal shelter for the art show and adoption effort. A portion of all art sales from the exhibit was donated to the shelter and Boutwell said she appreciated all the help that she can get.
“This is a beautiful day and a great opportunity to let the community know what we do. Customer Appreciation Day was a good idea, and I think that the people who took the time to come visit are enjoying the day.”