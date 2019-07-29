Tangipahoa Parish schools are offline Monday as officials investigate a suspected cybersecurity issue that could be related to similar attacks in north Louisiana.

In a social media post Monday, Superintendent Melissa Stilley said officials were mitigating the potential spread of malware, and as a precautionary measure they had shut down phone lines and email at the central office, schools and the registration center.

Three northern Louisiana school districts - Sabine, Morehouse and City of Monroe - saw "severe, intentional cybersecurity breaches" last week that prompted Gov. John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency.

In the declaration, Edwards said there was a significant risk the threats were ongoing.

Though officials have not said whether Tangipahoa's issues are believed to be directly related to the other districts' attacks, Stilley said in the social media release that the problems appeared to be similar.

“Our team is working around the clock to address any concerns and certify our back-up systems,” Stilley said. She said central office staff had been on a higher alert for cyberattacks this last week since the state of emergency, and said during the weekend leaders detected activity on their network, though she did not specify the nature of those attacks.

“These cyber criminals target state and local government agencies, infecting their computer networks with malware or locking down the network for a ransom,” Stilley said.

Employees and students cannot access their TangiSchools email through the district website, but should be able to access email on personal phones and other devices.