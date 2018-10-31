HAMMOND — “Is that Maw Maw?” Kingston Hilliard said as Lacey Norwood, a program assistant with North Oaks Hospice, knelt to give him a better view of the painted lady butterfly perched on top of its release envelope. Much to his delight, the butterfly seemed to linger before fluttering away.
The butterfly release culminated a memorial service hosted Aug. 18 by North Oaks Hospice, to remember 89 former patients.
The North Oaks team focuses on the emotional, physical and spiritual needs of the patient and emphasizes the importance of the patient’s quality of life.
“People around the world see butterflies as a symbol of endurance, change, hope and life,” said North Oaks Hospice Manager Courtney Ridgedell.
Held in the E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center on the North Oaks Medical Center campus, the annual event is a special time for families to come together through song, prayer, Scripture, remembrance and fellowship, said June Engebrecht, bereavement counselor with North Oaks Hospice.
For the family of Margaret Dantzler, the ceremony was a time to celebrate the life of their matriarch. Those in attendance included one of her three daughters, Betty Jones; two of her six grandchildren, Ikea Jones Hilliard and A’Trey-U Jones with Berlashiya Ruffin; and three of her 13 great-grandchildren, Heiress Hilliard, Kingston Hilliard and Adalee Jones.
She loved that her grandson, A’Trey-U Jones, was a defensive tackle on the LSU football team. She delighted in going to his games and was known for having a room in her home decorated in purple and gold, as well as a liking for dressing in LSU’s colors.
“She was a great caregiver,” Betty Jones said. “Now it’s up to us to continue her legacy of caring for others.”
After her diagnosis with terminal ovarian cancer, Dantzler chose to receive care at home from North Oaks Hospice. It was a choice made without hesitation, as the family had relied upon North Oaks Hospice twice before. The first time was for Margaret’s mother-in-law, Fannie Dantzler, who succumbed to Alzheimer’s in 2008 at the age of 92; and the second was for Margaret’s husband of 47 years, Shelton Dantzler, who died from prostate cancer in 2012 at the age of 67.
“With my grandmother and father, the North Oaks Hospice team served them and us well — from managing not only their physical, spiritual and emotional needs but also ours,” Betty Jones said.
Margaret Dantzler was a hospice patient for two months before she died on Nov. 20, 2017, at the age of 69.
Although Margaret’s death was more than nine months ago, the North Oaks Hospice team continues to follow her family through the agency’s bereavement program, which provides support for one year following each patient’s passing. Engelbrecht makes routine calls on the family, and group counseling and special events, like the memorial service and memory tree during the holidays, also provide comfort.