An exotic lizard is on the loose in Livingston Parish, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating whether anyone broke the law.
A Walker resident posted on Facebook Tuesday that he was looking for his nile monitor lizard that had been released by a family member. The man said in the post that the lizard is "very fast and can be dangerous."
LDWF spokesperson Adam Einck said the agency had been made aware of the situation, and initial research on that type of lizard shows that it is legal to possess in Louisiana. However, he said agents are still investigating whether any violations occurred in its being let loose into the wild.
