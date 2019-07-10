HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University students at the Southeastern Channel won nine 2018 Mark of Excellence Awards, including four first-place honors, at the Society of Professional Journalists’ annual Region 12 conference, a news release said.
Southeastern Channel students received the most television and broadcast videography category honors out of all universities in the competition, including the most first-place awards with four and the most second-place finalist awards with five.
The Mark of Excellence Awards honor the best of collegiate journalism from a calendar year. SPJ’s Region 12 comprises all universities in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee.
Mark of Excellence Awards are judged by SPJ industry professionals. If no entry rises to the level of excellence, no award is given, the release said.
Amanda Kitch, of Covington, won two of the first-place awards for her stories produced for the Southeastern Channel’s award-winning student newscast “Northshore News.” She won for Broadcast News Videography for her story on the “Krentel Homicide” and for Broadcast Feature Videography for her segment on “Mosquito Control” in St. Tammany Parish. Kitch is now a television news reporter for WAFB in Baton Rouge.
Andrew Scherer, of New Orleans, won first place for Television Sports Reporting for his feature on Southeastern basketball star Marlain Veal. Scherer is now a television news and sports reporter for WXXV in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Dylan Domangue, of Houma, a senior, won first place in the Broadcast Sports Videography category for his videography of the 2018 Southeastern vs. LSU basketball game in Baton Rouge. The winning stories for both Domangue and Scherer were produced for Southeastern Channel broadcast on its national award-winning student sportscast “The Big Game.”
Kitch also garnered finalist honors (second place) for Television News Feature Reporting for her “Mosquito Control” story, while Parker Berthelot, of Denham Springs, was a finalist for Broadcast News Videography for his videography for the “Northshore News” story “CiCi’s Pizza.”
Schuylar Ramsey, of Springfield, was a finalist for Broadcast Feature Videography for her “Northshore News” story on “Fuller Homes,” while Freddie Rosario, of Luling, won second-place finalist honors for Television Sports Reporting for his “Big Game” story on the Lady Lions vs. Abilene Christian softball game. Ramsey is now a television news reporter for WABG in Greenwood, Mississippi, while Rosario is a newscast director for KALB in Alexandria.
“Northshore News” was also honored as a second-place finalist for Best Overall Television Newscast. “Northshore News” has won first-place honors in the region six times.