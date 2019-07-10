Southeastern Louisiana University students at the Southeastern Channel won nine awards, the most of any university in television and broadcast videography, at the 2018 Mark of Excellence Awards given by the Society of Professional Journalists at its Region 12 conference. Winners, from left, include Parker Berthelot, of Denham Springs; Amanda Kitch, of Covington; Dylan Domangue, of Houma; and Andrew Scherer, of New Orleans. Not shown are Schuylar Ramsey, of Springfield; and Freddie Rosario, of Luling.