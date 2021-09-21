The University of Louisiana system has launched a program to enhance the educational experiences of exemplary Black male students.
Two students from each of the system’s nine member institutions, including Southeastern Louisiana University, are participating in the inaugural cohort of the R.F. Lewis Scholars program, a three-year initiative that focuses on academics, social advancement and community service.
Demille Davis and Dillon James will represent Southeastern. Davis is a music major from Covington, and James is a nursing major from Hammond.
The 18 program participants are rising sophomores who were chosen based on academic merit, financial need and leadership skills. A new class of scholars will be selected annually.
“My experience as an R.F. Lewis Scholar has been very enlightening due to the fact that I’ve had the opportunity to meet my fellow scholars, meet some influential people who are invested in this program, and learn more about who R.F. Lewis was and the great things he accomplished,” James said.
R.F. Lewis Scholars receive a full tuition scholarship. In addition, cohorts will engage in three key areas:
- The community experience, which includes a partnership with the Universities of Louisiana Management & Leadership Institute and a service learning project
- The social experience, which includes an annual retreat, and academic and professional mentorship from business, community and university leaders
- The academic experience, which includes research projects and a study abroad opportunity during junior year
The R.F. Lewis Scholars Program is at no cost to student participants. Fundraising is under way to support the first three cohorts by June 2022.