In its ongoing effort to improve access to primary care in underserved areas throughout the region, Ochsner Health opened Ochsner Health Center — Livingston on Jan. 5.
This location, just off Interstate-12 in Frost, is halfway between Ochsner Health Center — Denham Springs South and Ochsner Health Center — Tangipahoa.
The Livingston location meets a critical need for primary care services in Livingston Parish, according to a news release. This site, at 29437 S. Frost Road, was previously occupied by RKM Primary Care. Ochsner spent $475,000 renovating and upgrading the facility. It features eight exam rooms and approximately 4,000 square feet of space.
In addition to seeing patients in Hammond, Dr. Kaci Watts will treat patients at this new location with support from Dr. Courtney Royal.
“Our new Livingston clinic fills a critical area of patient need, and it’s part of our aggressive plan to increase services throughout the region,” said Chuck Daigle, CEO of Ochsner Baton Rouge. “We continue to evaluate all opportunities to expand, from Plaquemine to Hammond, Zachary to Gonzales, and everywhere in between.”