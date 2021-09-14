This report was compiled from 21st Judicial District Court records dealing with felony cases.
Drug distribution case nets 20-year sentence
District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux reports that 43-year-old, Terrill Hills, of Hammond, pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a schedule II controlled dangerous substance in Amite.
Judge William Dykes sentenced Hills to a 20-year sentence at hard labor.
On April 18, 2018, Hammond Police Department used a confidential informant to purchase illegal narcotics in the Washington Avenue area. The informant contacted Terrill Hills, and purchased $40 worth of cocaine from the suspect. The police Narcotics Division was conducting surveillance in the area and were able to monitor the drug exchange. After the narcotics transaction, the CI returned to the secure location and officers collected the evidence for processing.
On April 30, 2018, the police conducted a controlled purchase of cocaine from Hills. A CI, while under the supervision of Hammond police officers, traveled to G’s gas station on South Morrison Boulevard in Hammond. Hills sold the CI $50 worth of cocaine. After the drug exchange, the CI met with officers at a predetermined location to submit the powder cocaine as evidence.
On July 5, 2018, the Narcotics Division conducted an undercover investigation to purchase cocaine from Hills. Hills contacted the CI and advised the CI to meet him at G’s gas station. Agents were able to maintain surveillance on the CI during the exchange. The CI purchased $60 worth of cocaine from Hills. Following the drug transaction, the CI returned to the secure location and officers collected the cocaine purchased as evidence.
Following these events, a warrant was issued for Terrill Hills arrest. On Sept. 11, 2018, Hills was arrested and transported to Hammond Police Jail without incident.
Mississippi man pleas no contest to tampering with evidence
After previously pleading no contest to obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence, 40-year-old Rodney Reynolds, of Tylertown, Mississippi, appeared Aug. 18 before Judge Erika Sledge for sentencing. Reynolds received a 20-year sentence at hard labor.
On March 15, 2017, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division located a 2013 Infinity abandoned on the Interstate 55 southbound off ramp to La. 440. Inside the vehicle, officers located a deceased male in the passenger seat who suffered six gunshot wounds. The deceased victim was later identified as Alphonse Rashard Reid.
Through subsequent investigation, officers learned of Reynolds’ possession of items with evidentiary value, including evidence from the scene. Reynolds submitted the evidence to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office for processing.
Results from Aug. 16, before Judge Brian Ables in Livingston
Joshua Harvey: 28; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to illegal possession of stolen things over $1,000 but under $5,000. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $750 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from Aug. 16, before Judge Erika Sledge in Livingston
Sylvia Behrens: 42; of Baton Rouge; pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was sentenced to 2½ years. She received credit for time served.
Ronnie Campora: 22; of Mandeville; pleaded no contest to conspiracy possession with the intent to distribute heroin. He was sentenced to five years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Reginald Fullilove: 47; of Baton Rouge; pleaded no contest to simple burglary. He was sentenced to 10 years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Brandon Hall: 35; of Walker; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Wesley Hano: 37; of Holden; pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and no contest to theft under $1,000. He was sentenced to three years. The sentenced was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with restitution, court costs and fees.
Kirby Lorentsen: 28; of Walker; pleaded no contest to possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to one year. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Anthony Marcotte: 20; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to conspiracy creation/operation of a clandestine laboratory, conspiracy possession with the intent to distribute marijuana/THC/synthetic cannabinoids, and conspiracy possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to three years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Earl Overman IV: 21; of Ponchatoula; pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Sara Perruso: 22; of Denham Springs; pleaded guilty to restating a police officer with force/violence. She was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Harvey Wagner: 50; of Holden; pleaded no contest to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to three years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Results from Aug. 17, before Judge Charlotte Foster in Amite
Shannon Cyprian: 31; of Hammond; pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. Cyprian was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Shane Deer: 20; of Hammond; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to one year. He received credit for time served.
Results from Aug. 17, before Judge William Dykes in Amite
Anthony Alexander: 51, of Independence, pleaded no contest to two counts of illegal use/ possession/ control of weapons — crime of violence/ controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a synthetic cannabinoid — third offense. He was sentenced to 12 years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Larry Anderson Jr.: 38, of Hammond, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to distribution of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm/carrying concealed weapon by a convicted felon, and illegal use/possession/control of weapons – crime of violence/ controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to 12 years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Michael McGary: 44, of Madisonville, pleaded no contest to distribution of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance and production and manufacturing/ possession with the intent to manufacture/produce a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to 10 years. Three years of the sentence is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Seven years of the sentence was suspended, and he is to be placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay fines and fees.
Results from Aug. 17, before Judge Erika Sledge in Livingston
Michael Crouch: 27; of Amite; pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated — first offense. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $859 fine along with court costs.
Devon Gardner: 27; of Baton Rouge; pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated — first offense. He was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $859 fine along with court costs.
Carley Welda: 22; of Walker; pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated — first offense. She was sentenced to six months in the parish jail. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She was ordered to pay a $859 fine along with court costs.
Samuel White: 43; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated — first offense. He received credit for time served, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay fines and fees.
Results from Aug. 19, before Judge Charlotte Foster in Livingston
Richard Allbee II: 27; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Tabetha Bowman: 37; of Livingston; pleaded no contest to possession of heroin. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Bryan Carpentar: 40; of Albany; pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated — third offense. The sentence was deferred, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Gwendolyn Crayton: 54; of Albany; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to one year. Time is to be served concurrently. She received credit for time served.
Keynan Jones: 40; of Baton Rouge; pleaded no contest to possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to five years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Derek Leonard: 27; of Denham Springs; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of heroin. He was sentenced to five years. He received credit for time served.
Robert Mitchell: 24; of New Orleans; pleaded no contest to simple burglary and guilty to resisting an officer. He was sentenced to two years. He received credit for time served.
Kody Summers: 39; of Walker; pleaded no contest to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. Summers was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Santoz Torrez: 58; of Prairieville, pleaded no contest to driving while intoxicated — fourth offense. He was sentenced to 10 years. Seven years of the sentence was suspended, and he is to be placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Madelyn White: 27; of Denham Springs, pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to four years. The sentence was deferred, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from Aug. 23, before Judge Erika Sledge in St. Helena
Lora Beck: 57; of Kentwood; pleaded no contest to theft over $25,000. She was sentenced to 20 years. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for three years. She was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs, restitution, and fees.
Bryan Griffin: 47; of Greensburg; pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery — first offense — strangulation and home invasion. He was sentenced to 15 years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He was ordered to pay a $250 fine along with court costs and fees.
Results from Aug. 23, before Judge Donald M. Fendleson in Livingston
Tommy Anthony: 33; of Livingston; pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Rick Avis: 21; of Hammond; pleaded guilty to simple burglary, theft in excess of $1,000 but less than $5,000, and domestic abuse battery — first offense. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Taylor Gill: 27; of Denham Springs; pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently. He received credit for time served.
Austin Herrington: 20; of Walker; pleaded guilty to negligent homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated — first offense, and careless operation of a motor vehicle by sleeping — causing the death of a human being. He was sentenced to three years. Time is to be served concurrently. He was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Kelly Herrington: 35; of Kentwood; pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated — third offense. He was sentenced to one year in home incarceration. He is ordered to pay a $2,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Antonio Martinez: 28; of Denham Springs; pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Christopher Mayeaux: 51; of Livingston; pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Timothy Mclin: 40; of Denham Springs; pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender — first offense. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
David Poche Jr.: 36; of Walker; pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated — third offense. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for one year. He is ordered to pay a $2,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Maverick Roche: 18; of Gonzales; pleaded guilty to distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to four years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Landen Rogers: 20; of Denham Springs; pleaded guilty to simple burglary, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, and distribution/possession with the intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to 10 years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for three years. He is ordered to pay a $1,000 fine along with restitution, court costs and fees.
D’trentta Simmons: 39; of Greensburg; pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Kristen Watkins: 28; of Walker; pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of a Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, and three counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. She was sentenced to two years.
Results from Aug. 25, before Judge Donald M. Fendleson in Amite
Christopher Abron: 44; of Hammond; pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to three years. Time is to be served concurrently.
Rick Avis: 21; of Hammond; pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of heroin. He was sentenced to 2½ years. Time is to be served concurrently.
Ronald Berry: 44; of Hammond; pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of heroin. He was sentenced to four years. Time is to be served concurrently.
Donnie Brown: 34; of Tangipahoa; pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a firearm/carrying concealed weapon by a convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen firearm, and domestic abuse battery — child endangerment law. He was sentenced to 15 years. Time is to be served concurrently.
Michael Carney: 19; of Baton Rouge; pleaded guilty to seven counts of simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle valued at $5,000 or more, but less than $25,000. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently.
Montrey Collins: 44; of Hammond: pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to one year. Time is to be served concurrently.
Stephanie Martin: 55; of Mount Hermon; pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated — third offense. She was sentenced to five years. Four years of the sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $2,000 fine along with court costs and fees.
Trevor Pierre: 19; of Hammond; pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently.
Zachary Smith: 41; of Independence; pleaded guilty to possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer by flight, and simple battery. He was sentenced to two years. Time is to be served concurrently.
Trent Swift: 21; of Ponchatoula; pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to second degree murder and two counts of obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to five years. Time is to be served concurrently.
Joshua Tillman: 30; of Independence; pleaded no contest to theft of a motor vehicle valued at $1,000 or more but less than $5,000 and aggravated flight from an officer where human life is endangered. He was sentenced to three years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.
Lawanda Warren: 43; of Amite; pleaded no contest to aggravated second degree battery. She was sentenced to five years. The sentence was suspended, and she was placed on probation for two years. She is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs, restitution and fees.
Jonathan Williams: 30; of Mandeville; pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to three years. The sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years. He is ordered to pay a $500 fine along with court costs and fees.