A Mississippi woman died after her car swerved off the highway and slammed into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday, Louisiana State Police said.
Dominique Bailey, 35 and of Magnolia, MS, was driving north on I-55 near La. 16 when her 2002 Jeep Liberty swerved to the right, leaving the highway, according to a State Police press release. Bailey's car then struck a tree on the driver's side of her car.
State Police said Bailey did not have on a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained severe injuries. She died at a local hospital after being transported there from the the crash site, according to the press release.
A state police investigation into the crash remains open.