Louisiana State Police vehicles parked at headquarters, Wednesday, November 14, 2018 in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A Mississippi woman died after her car swerved off the highway and slammed into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday, Louisiana State Police said.

Dominique Bailey, 35 and of Magnolia, MS, was driving north on I-55 near La. 16 when her 2002 Jeep Liberty swerved to the right, leaving the highway, according to a State Police press release. Bailey's car then struck a tree on the driver's side of her car.

State Police said Bailey did not have on a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained severe injuries. She died at a local hospital after being transported there from the the crash site, according to the press release. 

A state police investigation into the crash remains open. 

James Finn writes for The Advocate as a Report For America corps member. Email him at JFinn@theadvocate.com or follow him on Twitter @RJamesFinn.

To learn more about Report for America and to support our journalism, please click here.

