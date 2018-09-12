Two Denham Springs schools that were badly damaged by the August 2016 flood will combine campuses as part of a federally funded plan to restore the schools.

Livingston Parish Public Schools announced this week that Southside Elementary School will join Southside Junior High School at its campus on La. 16. Both schools sustained enough damage during the flood to qualify for complete demolition and reconstruction funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The former home of Southside Elementary School on Range Avenue will become a satellite campus of Denham Springs High School, where students will be taught "digital media and emergent technology courses," the school system said.

"This rebuilding plan offers us an opportunity to be more efficient and create a safer environment," Assistant Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a prepared statement. “At the same time, it allows us to use the unoccupied space for advanced course offerings to our high schoolers.”

Murphy said in an interview that the two Southside schools will remain distinct, each with its own principal and administrative staff. However, he said, they will share some facilities and recreational space on the 27-acre location.

"For many years, district officials have wished to relocate Southside Elementary because of traffic and safety concerns; this combined campus design allows us to address those concerns and maximize our resources,” Murphy said in the written statement.

Denham Springs Elementary School will be demolished and rebuilt at its original location on Range Avenue.

Murphy said the projects total $46 million.

Students at all three schools have been learning on temporary campuses since the flood. School Superintendent Rick Wentzel said last week that he hopes the new schools will be complete in three years.

In the press release, school officials said the new Denham Springs High School satellite campus will offer career-focused classes exclusively to Denham Springs students.

Murphy said the satellite campus will use digital media curriculum from the LSU STEM Pathways program. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

The satellite campus will be housed within the former cafeteria and multi-purpose buildings at Southside Elementary School. All of the other buildings at the campus will be demolished, due to the extent of the damage, according to the press release.

"Having access to these existing facilities opens up opportunities for students to earn dual college credit, additional Carnegie credits and industry credentialing,” Murphy said.