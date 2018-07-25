The Tangipahoa Professional Women’s Organization awarded $18,000 in scholarships during a luncheon on June 27. Pictured are, front from left, President Elect Dawn Forshag-Cazedessus, Macie Coker, April Gaydos, Harley Hilbun, Ashlyn Harris, Shaunasi James, Mallory Matthews, Amanda Mitchell and President Shantel Johnson; and back, Ashley May, Colleen Atkins, Karley Bordelon, Jordan Colona, Morgan Goings, Hope Gonzalez, Tara Hudgins and Kaylin Lacoste. Not pictured are Catherine Cangelosi, Emily Hines and Alexis Menard.