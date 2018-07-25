TPW_Scholarships_2018

The Tangipahoa Professional Women’s Organization awarded $18,000 in scholarships during a luncheon on June 27. Pictured are, front from left, President Elect Dawn Forshag-Cazedessus, Macie Coker, April Gaydos, Harley Hilbun, Ashlyn Harris, Shaunasi James, Mallory Matthews, Amanda Mitchell and President Shantel Johnson; and back, Ashley May, Colleen Atkins, Karley Bordelon, Jordan Colona, Morgan Goings, Hope Gonzalez, Tara Hudgins and Kaylin Lacoste. Not pictured are Catherine Cangelosi, Emily Hines and Alexis Menard.

Tangipahoa Professional Women awarded $18,000 in scholarships during a luncheon on June 27 at Le Fleur de Lis Reception Hall and Catering in Ponchatoula.

The scholarships were divided equally among the winners, all of whom are pursuing a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree or will begin studies in the fall. More than 60 women applied for this year’s scholarships, the seventh round of awards given by the organization since 2010.

Tangipahoa Professional Women’s mission is to foster communication and support of area business and professional women, according to a news release. For more information, visit tangipw.org.

