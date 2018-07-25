Tangipahoa Professional Women awarded $18,000 in scholarships during a luncheon on June 27 at Le Fleur de Lis Reception Hall and Catering in Ponchatoula.
The scholarships were divided equally among the winners, all of whom are pursuing a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree or will begin studies in the fall. More than 60 women applied for this year’s scholarships, the seventh round of awards given by the organization since 2010.
Tangipahoa Professional Women’s mission is to foster communication and support of area business and professional women, according to a news release. For more information, visit tangipw.org.