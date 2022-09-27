Pediatrics at Juban, formerly Kid Med, recently celebrated its new location in Juban Square with an official ribbon-cutting.
Nurse Practitioner Briana Mayo, her husband Chad, and Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Kepper, who is one of their providers, were on hand for the ribbon-cutting along with pediatrics staff, representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, family and friends.
The Mayos are the owners of the clinic which was previously in the Dixon Memorial Complex.
Briana Mayo said, “We wanted something new and shiny, so we decided to move over to the Juban area and changed the name a little bit as well.”
The move has brought lots of walk-in traffic from the nearby stores. The clinic has already outgrown the space. Expansion plans include adding a provider and extended hours.
Mayo is a native of Denham Springs with 18 years of pediatric and neonatal experience. Kepper is a native of Livingston Parish as well, and has 15 years of nursing experience, and 5 years of home health background.
The clinic, which sees patients age newborn to 21 years old, is at 10130 Crossing Way, Suite 335, Denham Springs. It can be reached at (225) 667-2777 or www.kidmedpeds.com.