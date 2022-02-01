Rainbow trout on the way
The Get Out and Fish! Program is stocking 17 sites in Louisiana with adult-size rainbow trout. The ponds at Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker, and Zemurray Park, 400 S Oak St., Hammond will be stocked Thursday, Feb. 3.
Rainbow trout are native to rivers and lakes in western North America; yet, due to their popularity, these fish have been introduced throughout the United States through stocking efforts. When water temperatures are cool during winter months, LDWF stocks ponds with this cold-water fish. LDWF encourages anglers to keep their catch so the rainbow trout are harvested before temperatures rise.
Anglers 16 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license when fishing in any Louisiana public waters. Licenses are available for purchase online at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/licenses-and-permits.
Other events
Booths at Spring Fest: The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is taking booth reservations for the Spring Fest, set for April 30. Call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.com.
Car show: The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center will hold its annual Car Show fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19. Events are at 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker. Spectator parking is at Northshore Community College, 11640 Burgess Ave., Walker. Activities include a bounce house, music, door prizes, $5 jambalaya, popcorn, face painting and pickles. To show a vehicle, the fee is $25 and registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and includes jambalaya. Visit carshowpro.com to preregister.
Boat parade: The Krewe of Tickfaw will hold its 10th anniversary boat parade at 2 p.m. Feb. 19. The krewe is seeking sponsorships. All proceeds go to the Springfield Fire Department. Contact committee members for information: Renee Harrell (985) 969-1068, Christina Pierce (985) 974-4762, Kimberly Gill (504) 915-1347 or Kristin Hutchinson (985) 974-7017.
Pet parade: The city of Walker is planning a pet parade at 11 a.m. Feb. 12, followed by Cajun/Mardi Gras music, food vendors, pet booths and more at Sidney Hutchinson Park. Park events will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Preregistration is required for the Kroux of Barkus pet parade. Email sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov for entry form. Registration is required by Feb. 6. $10 a pet.
Library activities
Sign up for library events at www.mylpl.info or by calling the branch to reserve a spot. Here are upcoming highlights.
Virtual Programming at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 will be making Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Cards. The class for ages 18+ will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
Main Branch in Livingston, (225) 686-4160
- Feb. 10, 2 p.m.: Pop-Up Valentine’s Day Cards for ages 18+. The library will provide everything needed.
- Feb. 10, 6 p.m.: STEM Superstars!: Astronomy for ages 8-11.
Albany-Springfield Branch, (225) 686-4130
- Feb. 3, 10:30 a.m.: Understanding Alternative Therapies: Understanding Alt. Therapies for ages 18+. Explore and gain better understanding of alternative methods to healing with instructor Roberta Hoppmeyer in a four-part workshop series.
- Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m.: Valentine’s Day Carnival for ages 3-11. Play games and make a keepsake.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch, (225) 686-4140
- Feb. 2, 2 p.m.: Computer Instruction for ages 18+. Learn various computer basics.
- Feb. 5, 2 p.m.: Get Your Groove On for ages 18+. Celebrate Black History Month with a performance by Livingston Parish’s Essential Groove jazz trio.
South Branch, (225) 686-4170
- Feb. 17, 5:30 p.m.: Painting with a Tris! for ages 18+. Artist Tristin Disedare teaches participants how to paint a desert sunset.
Watson Branch, (225) 686-4180
- Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m.: Mardi Gras Bead Art Jr. for ages 6-18. Learn how to make a mosaic using a few simple materials and Mardi Gras beads. The library will provide all materials, but attendees are welcome to bring any beads they wish to get rid of.