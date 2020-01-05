Holy Ghost Catholic School first graders study light Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Jan 5, 2020 - 6:15 pm Jan 5, 2020 - 6:15 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Miley Craft, Jenna Wright and Bella Street, first graders at Holy Ghost Catholic School, use a flashlight to determine if objects are transparent, translucent or opaque. Provided photo Alea Cox and Justin Guidry, first graders at Holy Ghost Catholic School, use flashlights to determine if objects are transparent, translucent or opaque. Provided photo Eli Bodden and Annabel Wilson, first graders at Holy Ghost Catholic School, use a flashlight to determine if objects are transparent, translucent or opaque. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save First graders at Holy Ghost Catholic School, have been studying light as part of the science curriculum. The students recently conducted an experiment using a flashlight to determine if objects were transparent, translucent or opaque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email