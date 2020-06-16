LIVINGSTON — Doors to the five branches of the Livingston Parish Library System, closed since mid-March as a precaution in helping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, were opened June 8, and patrons were once again invited to utilize the system’s varied services in person.
At the Albany-Springfield Branch, for instance, patrons began arriving soon after the facility opened at 8 a.m. Library assistant Lisa Harris said that by about 10 a.m., a steady stream of library patrons had already visited the branch to check out books and other materials.
“We were happy to welcome our library friends back to our branch. It was good to see our patrons once again and to be able to serve them in the traditional way that we have over the years,” she said.
Staff members wore masks, and social distancing was practiced as the libraries continued to take precautions as the state moved into the second phase of the reopening of numerous facilities to the public.
Jeremy Travis, director of public information for the library system, said visitations at the various branches of the system were steady throughout the early days of the week of June 8-13.
Despite the opening of the library system branches, a full slate of in-person programs will not be held in the manner that they have been in the past, Travis explained.
In introducing this year’s Summer Reading Program Travis said, “due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to move our annual Summer Reading Program completely online. Patrons are invited to register online to earn prizes for reading and attending virtual programs,” he said.
All of the previously scheduled programs and events have been modified to a virtual format and will air on the LPL Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages, he said. This includes any special guest performers such as The Dinosaur Experience, Knox the Mini Horse and Page Turner Adventures. Patrons can register for the Summer Reading Program through the Livingston Parish library system website at mylpl.info/SummerReading. After registering, patrons will be able to log books they’ve read or programs they have attended toward their completion goal.
“The youth and adult programming team headed by Marcie Nelson and Charlotte Curtis has really worked hard to pull this year’s program into an online format. We were finalizing all of our summer plans for the program when COVID-19 shut down the library temporarily. That’s when our team began its efforts to create our first virtual Summer Reading Program,” Travis said.
The theme of the virtual Summer Reading Program is “Imagine Your Story.” Travis said the library system has lots of virtual programs, stories, crafts and more planned for all ages. Adults, teens and children are invited to read books and attend virtual programs to earn prizes all summer long.
Those interested in participating in the Summer Reading Program can register for an account on the LPL Beanstalks Page. Participants are asked to log in to their account to record their reading and virtual events that have been accomplished. Parents and guardians can register the entire family under one account to log books that have been read and events attended online and keep track of their progress.
Based on an individual’s age, the system will illustrate who is eligible for specific challenges. Registration for the Summer Reading Program started June 1 and will continue through Aug. 8.
Participants in the Summer Reading Program can earn prizes in a number of ways. One way is just for registering for the program. After registering online, the registrant will receive a message stating that he or she is eligible to pick up a prize and can visit any branch of the LPL to retrieve the prize. Registration prizes were available starting June 8.
After meeting requirements for the Summer Reading Challenge, those who complete the program can stop by their local branch to claim their prize. Completion prizes will be available starting July 6. At the end of the summer, prize drawings will be held.
Individuals in the Teen, Youth and Read-to-Me Summer Reading Program will earn badges for reading, attending virtual programs and completing activities. Each badge earns tickets that can be put toward any end-of-summer prize drawing, including the grand prize.
Adults will also earn entry into a weekly drawing just by logging one book or virtual program. End-of-summer drawings will be held the week of Aug. 10, with prizes including tablets, puzzles, educational kits, gift cards, books and tote bags filled with goodies.
For a breakdown of the different age groups for the program, and the requirements to complete each, those interested can contact the program at www.mylpl.info/summer-reading-quick-faqs.