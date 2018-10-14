DENHAM SPRINGS — Louisiana State Police officials have released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday night in Livingston Parish.
Jasper Bassmier, 25, of Waveland, Mississippi, died in the crash shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday on 4-H Club Road, also known as La. 1032, at La. 1033, Senior Trooper Bryan Lee said in a news release.
Bassmier was traveling southbound on LA 1032 on a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle. At the same time, Sharon Boone, 51, of Baton Rouge, was traveling northbound on LA 1032 in a 2007 Ford Focus, Lee said. Bassmier failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and crossed the center line into the northbound lane. Bassmier’s motorcycle struck Boone’s vehicle head-on in the northbound lane.
Bassmier was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office. Boone was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis, Lee said.