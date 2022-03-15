As it opened play in District 4-5A last week, the Walker High softball team flashed a lineup that was talented, experienced and deep.
Talented and deep seemed to be a forgone conclusion for the team, especially after Walker High’s collegiate signing day ceremony on Feb. 2 was dominated by five softball players.
The signees played with and against each other since their grade school days before coming together at Walker. The goal of winning a state title doesn’t seem far-fetched considering Walker went to the state semifinals in 2019, and made it to the quarterfinals last season, a bounce back year after the 2020 state tourney was scrapped due to COVID-19 precautions.
“It's exciting. They already know how the culture is here,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland Fletcher said of her six-person senior class. “They know how we run things and they take pride in the name on their chests. I’m excited to see them perform, and I’m glad they’re on my team.”
Walker’s upperclass members came through last week in its district-opening 15-4 win over Zachary. The Wildcats collected 13 hits in a game that was ended by run-rule in the bottom of the sixth.
Junior second base player Caitlin Riche stole the spotlight from her senior teammates.
Riche came up with the bases loaded in the third and sixth innings, and came up big both times. She hit a grand slam to right-center in the third and added another, a shot to left in the sixth that ended the game. Riche had eight RBIs for the game.
“I just told myself when I got up to bat, if (Zachary pitcher Michaela Doiron) throws me anything over the plate I’m hitting it, and I did,” Riche said.
Lainee Bailey, who signed with Southeastern Louisiana University, started on the mound and allowed four runs on three hits in 2 2-3 innings before giving way to Ryann Schexnayder. Three of the runs were unearned, and Bailey helped herself at the plate going 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs.
“I didn’t have my best stuff, but Ryann came in and had my back,” Bailey said.
Schexnayder, a McNeese State signee, came on in relief and closed out the game with 3 1-3 scoreless innings. At the plate, she reached base three times and scored three runs.
Riche, who batted seventh, wasn’t the only Wildcat in the bottom third of the batting order to produce. Madelyn Bourgoyne, who will play for LSU-Alexandria next season, went 1 for 3 while Averie Ashford was 3 for 3 with an RBI.
“When I make my lineup, I’m not trying to put weak hitters at the bottom. There’s logic behind it,” Fletcher said. “I tell them, ‘Don’t question where you are in the lineup. Give everything and do your job.’
"They did a good job of that tonight.”