Pelican State Credit Union hosted a free Virtual Financial Wellness Workshop on Oct. 13, where a panel of experts handled homebuying questions.
The “Owning the Homebuying Process” live Q&A featured Pelican nationally certified credit counselor April Gomez, Pelican mortgage originator Destiny Voth, and local real estate agent Kristen Stanley. The workshop was moderated by Pelican Assistant Vice President of Financial Outreach Jessica Sharon.
Attendees were able to ask their questions during the workshop using Zoom's Q&A feature and real-time comments via Facebook. Registrants were also given the chance to submit questions during the registration process.
Over 90 questions were submitted, and 116 viewers joined the workshop virtually.
The event was free and open to the public. Pelican membership was not required to attend the workshop or ask questions. The credit union will continue hosting virtual events through the end of the year. To see all upcoming Pelican events, visit pelicanstatecu.com/events.