Livingston officials are searching for a 28-year-old state inmate who on Tuesday walked off his work site in Denham Springs, said Livingston Sheriff's spokeswoman Lori Steele.

Clifton Allen Thames was last seen about 10 a.m. on Mardi Gras in the Denham Springs area, Steele said. She said all law enforcement efforts have been exhausted to find him, and officials are hoping for help from the public.

Since December, Thames had been a part of the Livingston Sheriff's Office's Transitional Work Program, where he worked in a construction field at a business on La. 190 in Denham Springs, Steele said. The Sheriff's Office inmate work program is run by Lock5 LLC, which sends inmates to work at 40 to 50 businesses.

Thames' criminal history was not immediately available.

The same prisoner work program had another inmate escape in December. Keith Bickham, 33, was able to drive to Lacombe, where he broke into the home of his estranged wife and child, where he pushed his wife to the floor. He was later arrested and on felony home invasion and felony domestic abuse and child endangerment.

And in October, an inmate in the work program was killed while on the job, in what the Livingston Parish officials have called a construction accident.

Ronnie Francois, 50, died while at a location on Corbin Road in Walker, where he worked manufacturing construction materials, Ard said.