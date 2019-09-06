A Ponchatoula motorcyclist was killed late Thursday when he collided with a tractor-trailer trying to make a turn ahead of him.
State Police say Jordan Russell, 24, was riding a 2009 Yamaha R6 northbound on La. 3158 in Tangipahoa Parish near Hammond at a high rate of speed just after 9 p.m. A Freightliner tractor-trailer was driving ahead in the same lane, making a right turn onto Hipark Bouelvard, causing Russell to hit the back of the Freightliner.
Russell was wearing a helmet, but was thrown off the motorcycle and died of his injuries at an area hospital soon after. A toxicology sample is pending analysis, according to State Police.