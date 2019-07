The Rev. Cayet Mangiaracina and Greta Foster greet each other. Foster, Holy Ghost Catholic School’s Home and School president, is the 2019 Mother Seton Award recipient. In addition to developing a parent volunteer copy program to assist teachers, she has created a cost-free math tutoring program for first through eighth grades. Foster hosts many school events including a ‘Garden of Eden’ for Teacher Appreciation Week. She is active in Holy Ghost Catholic Church and is the mother of two Holy Ghost Catholic School students, Eliza and Porter. .