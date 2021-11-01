The pleasantly cool day of autumn, warmed somewhat by a bright sun Saturday helped attract a sizable crowd of visitors to the City of Walker’s Fall Festival.
After more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, people took advantage of the spacious Sidney Hutchinson Park for an afternoon and evening of live music, the chance to sample a variety of food offerings, play games and join in some fun and fellowship.
Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson, walking around the park’s lagoon where some visitors were concentrating on catching a few fish, the weather was perfect for the event.
“We decided to hold the festival in this part of the park because it is the most scenic and we have lots of room in this area," the mayor said. "It appears that our visitors are enjoying the day and the activities that we have to offer. Live music always brings the crowds and adds to the fun of an event. Because of the coronavirus the past year or so, we could not hold some of the things we usually do in the park so we now have the Fall Festival and I think the people are ready to get out and enjoy being outdoors with some fun things to do.”
The festival started after a large group of veterans finished a meal in the nearby Community Center. Walker’s red, white and blue day started earlier with a parade honoring area veterans.
Visitors to the Fall Festival were attracted to numerous booths, music and a Farmers Market.
One popular attraction was a mechanical bull which tested the riding skills of those brave enough to give the big bull a ride. Nearby, children flocked around the Red Barn Farm Tour manned by Russell Roy. Roy had some barnyard animals that children were invited to pet. His trailer includes farm artifacts including a large tractor that dates back to the 1930s. He said the trailer was built around the tractor. Roy visits fairs and festivals where he introduces audiences to farm life and provides animals for children to meet, greet and pet.
The fair concluded in the early evening when the last of the bands played their final tunes and visitors drifted away. The festival marked the end of a long day of festivities in Walker, a day that Mayor Watson said was an initiative on the part of the city to bring the community together and to celebrate what the city has to offer at Sidney Hutchinson Park, a recreational venue in which the city has spend considerable time and funds improving over the past several years.