HAMMOND — Normally hosted each year by Southeastern Louisiana University, this year’s Region VIII Science Fair was held virtually for the first time due to COVID-19. Students explained their projects to Science Fair judges in either Google Meet or video submissions.
Aspiring Scientist Awards were presented to Rebekah Alker and Joshua Wilson, of North Lake Christian School; Kate Vaile, of Southeastern Laboratory School; and Jayla Ezidore and Amari Fiffe, of Southeastern STILE/GEAR UP.
All first- and second-place regional winners will advance to the state science fair later this spring at LSU.
Science Fair winners, listed by division and school, were:
Senior Division (grades nine to 12)
FONTAINEBLEAU HIGH SCHOOL: Ananya Kaushal, first, microbiology.
SOUTHEASTERN STILE/GEAR UP: Zavier LaMotte, third, plant science; Khan Suluki, honorable mention, plant science; and Areecia Tyndale, honorable mention, plant science.
Junior Division
NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: Rebekah Alker, first, biochemistry; Joshua Wilson, second, physics and astronomy; Jackson Juaire, third, engineering mechanics; Abigail Bailey, third, physics and astronomy; Adyson Christner, third, biomedical and health science; Liam Baird, honorable mention, engineering mechanics; Emerson Colley, honorable mention, engineering mechanics; Kate Fontenoy, honorable mention, microbiology; Lydia Dean, honorable mention, physics and astronomy; and Molly McClain, honorable mention, behavioral and social science.
ST. PETER CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Thomas Sanders, second, Earth and environmental science; Grey Flattmann, third, microbiology; Ella Frentz, honorable mention, plant science; Aubrey Marinello, honorable mention, behavioral and social science.
SOUTHEASTERN STILE/GEAR UP: Jayla Ezidore, third, plant science; Amari Fiffe, third, plant science; Carlie Savoie, honorable mention, animal science; Jahavon Grows, honorable mention, plant science; BreAnne Short, honorable mention, plant science; Naheim Gastreal, honorable mention, plant science; and Da’Naisha Naricisse, honorable mention, plant science.
SOUTHEASTERN LABORATORY SCHOOL: Kaleb Tittelbach, first, physics and astronomy; Violet Sandifer, first, behavioral and social science; Kate Vaile, second, plant science; Abigail Richardson, second, behavioral and social science; Gabriela Donley, third, behavioral and social science; Madilyn Mount, third, chemistry; Brooke Dunn, third, Earth and environmental science; Owen Hollander, honorable mention, physics and astronomy; Benjamin Tucker, honorable mention, chemistry; and Madisyn Whitmer, honorable mention, Earth and environmental science.