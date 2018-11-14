HAMMOND — Family medicine nurse practitioner Shawn Dearie is accepting new adult and pediatric patients, ages 3 and older, at North Oaks Primary Care Clinic in Independence.
A member of the North Oaks Health System team for more than 11 years, Dearie specializes in treating a variety of primary care-related illnesses and conditions, including high blood pressure, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, upper respiratory infections, attention deficit disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and minor injuries. He also is a steadfast advocate for developing healthy habits, saying, “Helping my patients strive for physical wellness is my purpose.”
To learn more about Dearie’s expertise, watch his Facebook Live video on colds and coughs at www.northoaks.org/shawndearie.
Dearie comes to his full-time post at North Oaks Primary Care Clinic in Independence from the North Oaks Medical Center Emergency Department, where he has worked for the past year. His prior patient care experience at North Oaks includes practicing with Northshore Internal Medicine Associates as a nurse practitioner and as a critical care nurse in the intensive care unit at North Oaks Medical Center.
After earning bachelor’s degrees in biology and nursing from Southeastern Louisiana University, Dearie graduated from the family medicine nurse practitioner program at the University of South Alabama in Mobile with a master’s degree in nursing.
Nurse practitioners are nationally certified, state-licensed medical professionals who can practice independently, a news release said. They are credentialed to manage the overall care of their patients, diagnose and treat medical conditions, prescribe medications and provide education to their patients on disease prevention and management.
For information, call (985) 878-4174.