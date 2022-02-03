With medical blood supplies across the country at critically low levels, Ochsner Baton Rouge is hosting blood drives at several regional locations throughout February to boost the community’s blood supply. These drives will feature the Ochsner Blood Mobile, which provides a comfortable and safe place for donations, a press release said.
“Because of the pandemic and a nationwide shortage, there is a need for blood right here in our own community,” Ochsner Baton Rouge Regional Medical Director Dr. Aldo Russo said. “Having blood for patients who need surgery, transfusions or emergency services is crucial for the best outcomes.”
Those recently diagnosed with COVID-19 or suspected of having COVID-19 due to symptoms can donate blood 10 days after complete resolution of symptoms. Those who tested positive but never had symptoms can donate blood 10 days following the day of their positive test.
Those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine can donate blood immediately. However, patients who received a monoclonal antibody infusion must wait three months before donating.
The Ochsner Blood Mobile will be at these locations in February:
Friday, Feb. 4, 7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Zachary High School, 4100 School St., Zachary
Monday, Feb. 7: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Albany High School, 29700 1 Hornet Lane, Albany
Wednesday, Feb. 9: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Options Inc., 19362 W. Shelton Road, Hammond
Friday, Feb. 11: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ochsner Health Center – Tangipahoa, 41676 Veterans Ave., Hammond