HAMMOND — Fellowship-trained and board-certified hand surgeon Nader A. Shourbaji has joined North Oaks Orthopaedic Specialty Center in Hammond, a news release said.
From acute trauma to degenerative conditions like arthritis and carpal tunnel syndrome, Shourbaji specializes in treating hand injuries and disorders with a variety of surgical techniques, including microvascular surgery. This type of surgery is used to reconnect and restore circulation to small blood vessels and nerves in cases involving traumatized or severed fingers, hands and arms.
“We depend on our hands for so much — our livelihood, to communicate and enjoy leisure activities,” Shourbaji said. “What gets me most excited about my field is restoring my patients’ hand function. It’s a real privilege to help my patients get back to work, taking care of their families and doing the things they love.
“My patients can expect to be treated like family,” he said. “I do not believe in a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to care. Treatment must be tailored to each individual patient and the unique way that he or she uses their hands.”
In addition to English, he is fluent in Arabic and Spanish.
Shourbaji earned his medical degree from Vanderbilt University’s School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee, followed by residency in orthopedic surgery at Emory University in Atlanta. From there, he completed a fellowship in orthopedic hand and microvascular surgery through the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Before medical school, Shourbaji earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Tulane University in New Orleans and a master’s degree in business administration with concentrations in finance and health care from Vanderbilt University.
Shourbaji returns home to Louisiana and North Oaks from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver, a regional academic medical center and Level I trauma center. For more information, go to www.northoaks.org/nader. To schedule an appointment, call (985) 230-BONE (2663).