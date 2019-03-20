DENHAM SPRINGS — Food photographer Kristine Stone, recently named Artist of the Year by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish, is not content to take pictures of edibles sitting on a plate, she wants her food to be alive and caught in motion.
Those interested in viewing Stone’s cleverly crafted photographs can do so by visiting the Arts Council’s Gallery on Hummell Street through March. Stone, whose striking photos are hanging in the gallery’s lobby, was honored with a reception at the gallery March 9. The artist of the year spent much of time explaining to patrons how she stages her striking food photos.
Stone’s photos are sharing gallery wall space with pictures painted by third-graders from Lewis Vincent Elementary. The budding artists were participants in an art education program underwritten by an anonymous donor.
The student paintings on display are their interpretations of Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Starry, Starry Night.”
Stone, who has been seriously engaged in photography for about 10 years, creates images for restaurants and for an e-cookbook. Her freelance photos are also sold at galleries in the area. “Taking pictures is a creative experience. I decided early that I wanted to be a food photographer, but I wanted to create something different," she said.
Perhaps her most fascinating photo is of a hamburger caught before it is finally layered. The bottom half of the bun sits at the bottom of the photo. About 3 inches above the bun, the meat patty is suspended. A crisp piece of lettuce hangs in the air over the meat, and about 3 inches higher is a slice of cheese. The top half of the bun floats above the hamburger ingredients. Stone said that she used “wires, cardboard, duct tape and a whole lot of time creating this picture.” After she photographed the ensemble, she “photo-shopped” the wires out of the picture, leaving the image of a disassembled hamburger hanging in space.
Another of her pictures features the ingredients of a typical Louisiana crawfish boil flying through the air. She said that she had to enlist the help of a volunteer who kept slinging out the boil ingredients until she caught the crawfish, potatoes, corn and other ingredients in the image she had envisioned. She calls her approach to “moving food” the “splash-and-crash method.”
“When you take a picture of food in motion, you are never sure of what you are going to get. You have to keep trying until you catch the photo you want in the perfect minute,” she said.
Her photos concentrate on food and not so much on those who prepare it. One exception features the hands of a chef she identified as a recognized master at making pizzas. The photo captures the chef’s hands tossing flour onto the pizza crust.
Stone not only takes pictures of food but she familiarizes herself with things that people eat so that she can better tell the story of food in her photos. “As a professional photographer with experience with food, I can tell a chef or restaurant owner, ‘I can make your food look good.’ I strive to create a picture that people will look at and take the time to study,” she said.
The photographer lived in Michigan, Maryland and Illinois before coming to Louisiana and said the food in the Pelican State opened her eyes to many possibilities. “The food here is amazing…I had dishes that were generally good in other places where I lived, but the food here is special. Louisiana cooks know how to season their food just right. The food here helped me to develop my palate to an even greater extent,” Stone said.
Stone “shoots” her pictures with Canon cameras and said that she almost always employs manual settings.
Stone identifies herself as a “stay-at-home” mom and she home-schools her three children. She said her husband, Joshua, is supportive of her photography and encourages her to pursue her artistry with a camera. She is also active in the Arts Council of Livingston Parish and volunteers for other community endeavors.
“I find the time to take my pictures, and my family members are my biggest fans,” she said.
The students from Lewis Vincent elementary who got to see their art hanging on a gallery wall just finished a five-lesson art study taught by professional artists. The grant covered the total cost of the program and paid for the art supplies and stipends given to the art teachers, according to Tiffini Ellis, one the group's teachers.
A total of 62 students participated in the program, and the paintings of 24 of the students were chosen for the display at the gallery.
“What was impressive is that the young students retained the lessons they learned," Ellis said. "The art classes were out of the ordinary day at the school, and I think that this sparked an interest in what they learned. I would definitely encourage programs such as this that expose children to the experience of art. I am pleased to have been able to participate in this project, and I hope that we can do it again.”
Third-grader Thierry Santangelo said of the experience: “I really like art … it’s my favorite subject. I like drawing and coloring. I take some classes here at the art gallery, and this is something I really enjoy. I think that I would like to be an artist. I really like painting.”
Classmates Addison Marcotte and Addison Sharp both said that they enjoyed the art classes and learned what it means to be creative. Marcotte said of her painting, “I like the way the sky was painted. I learned a lot in the art classes and I would like to take more classes.”
The gallery is open from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.