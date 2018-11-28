Christmas activities
The route for the Kiwanis Christmas parade has changed. The parade is at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and starts at Healing Place Church. It will end at the corner of Range Avenue and Veterans Boulevard. Lineup starts at 9 a.m. and floats and cars will enter on Government Street. There will be no entry on Florida Boulevard.
Visit the Christmas in the Village Facebook page for activities.
- Christmas Caroling in the Village is 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, as well as Dec. 15 and 22.
- The Kiwanis Lighting of the Christmas Tree is at 6 p.m. Dec. 13.
- The SADD Christmas Alive Nativity is at 6 p.m. Dec. 15.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard is holding his annual toy drive for needy families in the area. The drive is accepting toy donations at local Walmart Supercenters and at Bass Pro through the beginning of December. Donations can be mailed to Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade, P.O. Box 1515, Livingston, LA 70754. All donations are tax-deductible.
As part of Christmas in the Village, toys are being accepted through Dec. 8 for the Antique Village Toy Drive.
Applications to receive toys will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Nov. 30 and Dec. 3-7 at 29255 Woodside Drive, Walker. Toys are delivered Dec. 19.
Run Run Rudolph
The Run Run Rudolph PARDS Color Fun Run starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at South Park, 7510 Vincent Road, Denham Springs. Sign in for the 3k race is at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $40 for ages 13 and older and $25 for ages 5-12 years old. Register at the gate until 9:30 a.m. Come dressed in Christmas-themed running gear and get doused in red and green color. Food, live music, prizes and vendors will be available.
Winter Wonderland
The 10th annual St. Joseph Catholic Church Winter Wonderland, A Taste of French Settlement, is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The church is at 15710 La. 16, French Settlement. The third annual Light Parade starts at 5:30 p.m.
Father Jason's Christmas Village, which has grown to more than 500 major pieces is a highlight. Craft booths will have local artists. Free children's activities, hay rides, a classic car and truck show and visits with Santa are available.
Local favorites, including chicken and andouille gumbo, seafood gumbo, jambalaya, chicken fettuccini, pastalaya, fried fish, seafood pistolettes, boudin balls, homemade sweets and more will be available.
Get some swings in
The 2018 Walker High School Softball Hit-A-Thon is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Walker High Randy Bradshaw Softball Field. A $5 donation gets 10 swings on the field. Entry is $5, and concessions will be sold. Fans can also vote for the Best Ugly Sweater.
Food collection
Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 in Walker and Mighty Moms are teaming to collect nonperishable food for children in the parish. On various days, Santa and a fire vehicle will drive routes with a vehicle behind them to collect the food. Visit the fire district's Facebook page to find specific times and routes for the Christmas collection. Weather may force changes.