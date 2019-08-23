The Livingston Parish Council is making a move to regain control of the Master Plan Committee in an effort to expedite slow-moving but critical problems like drainage and zoning — a move being made at the dismay of some committee members.

The council had voted in the spring to assemble the nine-person Master Plan Committee to revise and review the 2013 Envision Livingston document. The document is intended to provide a pathway for addressing issues such as drainage, zoning, development, infrastructure and the economy.

Council member Tracy Girlinghouse, who has been spearheading an effort to push zoning in the parish, has been concerned with a lack of progress in the committee. He said such an expansive and important project should fall on the shoulders of the elected officials themselves rather than their designees.

He introduced a proposal at Thursday's council meeting to adopt the 2013 Envision Livingston plan as an ordinance rather than the non-binding resolution it has been. That proposal would allow the council to directly tackle the issues and to work on local funding to match any grants for various studies the plan would require.

Some members of the Master Plan Committee, however, appeared to take offense at the council relieving them of their duties.

The committee chair, Gerald Burns, told the council that he was speaking for several other members when he said they've been hamstrung by a lack of funding.

“We are at an impasse,” Burns said. “We need money to implement the master plan or update the master plan or carry out any part of the master plan. If you accept the plan as is, it doesn’t get you where you need to go.”

In a phone interview before Thursday’s meeting, Burns said it would cost $200,000 to update the current master plan, including zoning. There are grants available, but the parish would need to commit to a 25% match, he said.

Burns added the parish would need to hire a professional planner, complete multiple studies and hold extensive public meetings before finalizing zoning.

He said he was blindsided by the council’s move to take away the committee’s responsibilities.

The council does not yet have control of the committee; the ordinance introduced Thursday will go to a public hearing Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.