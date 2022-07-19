Check out a campus and careers
An Open House and Career Expo will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 28 at the NTCC Livingston Campus, 11640 Burgess Ave., Walker.
Students considering college are invited to visit Northshore Technical Community College's newest campus in Walker. NTCC offers associate's degrees, technical diplomas, workforce training and the Louisiana Transfer Degree, which allows students to start and transfer to a 4-year university.
Students at NTCC can apply for financial aid resources including TOPS Scholarships, M.J. Foster Promise Program, PELL Grants and more.
Also, NTCC business and industry partners are invited to participate in the Career Expo by registering for a sponsorship or exhibitor table.
Art activities coming
EXHIBIT: The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host artwork from members of the Denham Springs Fine Art Association in August, beginning Aug. 3 through Aug. 31.
A reception will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Aug. 13. This event is free and open to the public. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served.
CLASS: Ages 8 and up are invited to design a jellyfish artwork using buttons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 6. Register by Aug. 5. No previous experience necessary. All supplies included. Artist instructor Cherie Ducote-Breaux will teach the class at the Arts Council Gallery in downtown Denham Springs. Space is limited. Cost is $15.
For information on any of the events, visit www.artslivingston.org or contact (225) 664-1168 or info@artslivingston.org.
Young Professionals Conference planned
The inaugural Livingston Young Professionals Conference, along with its speaker lineup, has been announced. The event is aimed at areawide young professionals ages 21 to 40.
The event will feature keynote speakers who plan to share their paths to their positions. They include Kim Sanders, managing partner of LA Champagne; David Stokes, chief of staff for U.S. Sen. John Kennedy; and Benton Thames, former guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and commander for the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.
The two-hour event also will feature seven expo-type vendors, dedicated networking time, swag and giveaways.
The event will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 29, at Forrest Grove Plantation, 8743 Stephenson Drive, Denham Springs.
For information and to register, contact the Livingston Parish Chamber at (225) 665-8155. Online registration is at www.livingstonparishchamber.org.