As the Live Oak softball team begins postseason play this week, it’s worth noting the Eagles' return to the top 10 of the LSHAA playoff seedings.
Facing a nondistrict and district schedule filled with quality teams, Live Oak went 27-6 in the regular season producing one of its highest-ever win totals. It was all the more impressive because of the level of competition, and the record proved to be worthy of the No. 7 seeding for the LHSAA playoffs.
After a 21-13 campaign last season, one in which Live Oak was rated 11th before a second-round playoff exit, the Eagles are back in familiar territory with a top 10 seed. Since 2008, the first year that LHSAA postseason archives show that teams were seeded, Live Oak has earned a top 10 seeding in eight of 14 playoffs.
Deep playoff runs? Since 2003, Live Oak has made 11 trips to the state championship tournament, including back-to-back berths in the Class 4A title game in 2007 and 2008.
Still, as the 2022 playoffs get underway, none of the previous Eagles' runs is on the radar of Live Oak’s current team under third-year coach Katie Prescott. The Eagles have focused on playing hard every time they take the field. Winning streaks of 12, seven and six games show they have taken that approach to heart.
“What I think is important to us as a program and for our team is being able to play consistent,” Prescott said last week prior to her team’s first-round game against Fontainebleau. “We had a stint where we were able to win consecutive games, and I think that’s a sign of a good team.
“Anybody can have an extra-inning win against a good team or battle for a couple of games and play some close ones, but I think it says a lot about a program when you can win consistently.”
This season, Live Oak has found consistency at the plate and in the circle.
With a team batting average of .451, Live Oak is led by four players with stratospheric averages — Chloe Magee (.609), Shaun Leiva (.613), Haleigh Cushingberry (.489) and Kameron “Reno” Kent (.480). Once on base, that group has terrorized opposing defenses by swiping more than two-thirds of Live Oak’s 165 total stolen bases for the season.
As for pitching, the Eagles have relied almost equally on the arms of right-hander Kaylee Chandler (2.90 ERA) and left-hander Kent (3.90 ERA). It has given Prescott the luxury of focusing on matchups before deciding which pitcher she will use first.
“Our focus all year has been on us and what we do well,” Prescott said. “We’re excited about the opportunity to be in the playoffs again, but we’re just taking it one game at a time.”