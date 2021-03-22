DENHAM SPRINGS — Aspiring young artists were in the spotlight at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish Gallery in the Historic Downtown District on March 20.
The featured gallery exhibit included art works from the youth of the parish and an art class for youngsters was in progress on Saturday.
The youth exhibit, which opened earlier this month and will remain on display through April 1, featured contributions from 25 Livingston Parish students. Contributions came from students enrolled in elementary through high schools. The young artists answered a call from the gallery and brought their creations to the venue for the exhibit.
Mary Felder, a longtime member of the Arts Council and its former president said of the exhibit included a wealth of talent. "Some of the art comes from youngsters in the third grade and its remarkable how talented these young artists are. We have art from students of all ages and it is impressive to see what some of these students are accomplishing as budding artists,” she said.
Felder added, “the work being done by these young artists shows promise for the future of the visual arts in Livingston Parish. The Arts Council of Livingston Parish promotes arts for youngsters in the parish and showing their works in the gallery is one way of encouraging them to continue pursuing art. It is certainly encouraging to see that young people are interested in the visual arts and it is hoped that the interest will continue throughout their lives.”
Yet another example of the Arts Council’s commitment to encouraging art among youth was on display with the class being conducted by Shelly Frederick, who regularly teaches children’s art class at the gallery.
Frederick’s latest class was devoted to leading her young artists through the steps that led to the creation of an Easter bunny portrait. Frederick's lesson focused on interactive art using a number of different techniques and materials. By the time the class had ended, the children had used canvas, construction paper, water colors, crayons, pastel chalks and glue to finally come up with their Easter bunny picture.
The class opened with the students covering a canvas, stretched over a wooden frame, with water colors. Frederick instructed the class to paint over all the surfaces of the canvas, including the sides. After this step, the canvas was put aside to dry as the young artists begin a lesson on cutting forms from paper. Frederick demonstrated a completed “bunny” picture and them showed the class how to “deconstruct” the picture into easily made forms that could then be reassembled to create the bunny picture. She explained that these basic forms, circles, ovals and other “cuts” could be used to make any number of creations. “If you learn how to make and use these forms, you can make dogs, cats, horses, whatever you want to make,” she said.
By folding the paper in half, the students cut out the bunny’s midsection, the head, the ears and the tail. Frederick showed the class how to cut paper in such a way that the bunny would have two “hands” that could hold an Easter egg. After some trial and error, the students learned the techniques taught by Frederick and gradually their bunny parts came together. Once the pieces were cut out they were assembled on the canvas and attached with the glue sticks. The student then drew in the eyes, mouth, painted the ears and other parts with the chalk, and finished their creations with “grass” at the bottom of the picture that was cut from green construction paper.
“If you give youngsters the opportunity to be creative, they will jump at the chance," Frederick said. "Young people are really into art and the talented art classes are giving them the opportunity to learn if they want art to be a part of their world. If a young person is never offered the chance to be creative, they will never know if this is something that just might enrich their lives. I think we need to give our young people even more opportunities to explore art and to learn the virtue of being creative. Just look at the youngster in this class. they are really enjoying what they are doing."
Zoey Pearson, a sixth grader at Eastside Elementary and a regular at youth art classes held at the Arts Council Gallery, said she is a member of a Talented Art Class at her school. “When I was in the third grade I took a test and I had answer some questions and draw some things to get into the arts classes. I love art and I plan to stay involved in art when I go to junior high school next year. I plan to be an artist forever and forever. I like all kinds of art especially using chalk pastels to draw landscape pictures. Art means everything to me,” she said.