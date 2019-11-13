Go fish in Walker
Walker is hosting its second annual Fishing Rodeo on Nov. 16 at Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road. A Youth Fishing Competition will be held for for ages 15 and under. The first 50 youth registrants will receive a goody bag.
Participants must provide their own gear, bait, tackle and cooler. Anglers 16 and older must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license.
The pond will be stocked with 600 pounds of channel catfish for the free event. Competitors can keep what they catch. No boat is needed.
Registration is from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Fishing and weigh-in is from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Other activities will run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and end with a lunch from 10 a.m. to noon. Awards will be presented at 11:30 a.m.
Preregister at www.walker.la.us. For information, contact (225) 405-9875.
Clean up Livingston Parish
The Livingston Parish Chamber's Litter Initiative is holding a cleanup event Saturday. Meet with team leaders at 7:30 a.m., and cleanup starts at 8 a.m. At 11 a.m., cleanup ends and everyone heads to the after-party. Visit signupgenius.com/go/60b0948aaa729abf85-litter for information.
Start making Christmas plans
The 2019 Christmas in the Village schedule has been released. Activities start Nov. 29 and run to Dec. 21.
- The Lighting of Old City Hall is at 6 p.m. Nov. 29, and the Christmas Open House is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30.
- The Chef's Evening and Wine Tasting is at 7 p.m. Dec. 5. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
- The Kiwanis Lighting of the Christmas Tree is at 6 p.m. Dec. 12, and the Kiwanis Christmas Parade is at 2 p.m. Dec. 14.
- The Christmas Alive Nativity is at 6 p.m. Dec.21.
- Christmas caroling in the village will be Dec. 7 and 21.
New art council exhibit showcases work by current, former area residents
"Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish" will be on exhibit through Jan. 25 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish.
This exhibit showcases current and former resident artists' creations through acrylic; fiber art; mixed media; oil; pen and ink; pencil sketch; photography; Prismacolor; abstract, metal and wood sculpture; watercolor and wood working. The artwork will be featured in the anticipated arrival of the book “Preserving the Culture of Livingston Parish."
Pilot Club to hold annual race
Fourth annual Pound the Pavement 5K and Fun Run presented by the Denham Springs Pilot Club will be held Nov. 23 starting at 8 a.m. at Kids Korner Playland, 979 Government St., Denham Springs. Entry is $25. The event will have door prizes, gift cards, gift baskets, gym memberships, food and more. Visit runsignup.com/race/la/denhamsprings/poundthepavementforpilot.
Little Women production
The Spotlight Theater Players presents Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women" through Saturday at Old South Jamboree. Tickets are available at www.stpds.com.
Save the date
Dec. 7: Walker Christmas parade and Santa in the Park
Dec. 8: 11th annual St. Joseph Catholic Church "Winter Wonderland" Food Festival