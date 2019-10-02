Wednesday Volunteers for Family and Community members recently gathered at the Hammond home of Pam Villagran for the organization’s monthly meeting.
The club is gearing up for its parishwide organization's annual event. Tangipahoa Volunteers for Family and Community hosts holiday ideas Showcase and bunco from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Ponchatoula Community Center. It is open to the public. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $15, which includes lunch. Prizes will be awarded to Bunco winners, and door prizes will be given away.
In addition to playing bunco, attendees will have an opportunity to shop for crafts items made by TVFC members. A parade of prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a raffle for a 32-inch flat-screen TV are among the activities. The drawing for the TV will be in December.
During the meeting, Literacy and Family Life Chairwoman Pam Villagran presented an update on the club’s plans to distribute dictionaries to third graders at Eastside Elementary Magnet School and Holy Ghost Elementary School.
Legislative Chairwoman Maureen Felder provided information on upcoming local and state elections. International Chairwoman Gloria Messenger informed members that a representative from Samaritan’s Purse will speak to the group on Oct. 16 about the organization’s annual Operation Christmas Child program and that the club will get together in November to assemble 16 shoeboxes to donate to the program.
Millie Falgout and Pam Villagran reported on the monthly bingo activity that the club sponsors at Belle Maison Nursing Home in Hammond.
The club also puts together Christmas gift bags for the nursing home residents each year, and the members discussed how many gift bags they would need to make this year and what items they would need to buy or donate to put in the bags.
One item that is popular with the residents each year is knitted hats. Club member Hilda Alfonso, who has been knitting the hats that go in the gift bags from WVFC for many years now, had several hats displayed. Alfonso has also been knitting hats for several years for another club activity, which provides hats to newborn babies in North Oaks Hospital’s nursery. Alfonso will also be knitting hats to go in the Christmas shoeboxes the club will be donating to Samaritan’s Purse. So far, this year she has knitted 79 hats between the three projects.
After the meeting, the members held a potluck meal and helped Villagran put labels with the club’s name inside the front covers of the 200 dictionaries the club purchased for the elementary schools.