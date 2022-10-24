Livingston Parish school officials held a community celebration Oct. 15, to commemorate the opening of the new Southside Campus, which houses the K-5 Southside Elementary and 6-8 Southside Junior High School.
The day’s activities included presentations by school and elected officials, a tour of the campus and lunch for participants.
Superintendent Joe Murphy emceed the event, offering opportunities for many to speak and reminisce about their time spent at the previous Southside Elementary or Southside Junior High campuses as educators and school administrators.
“These two campuses hold special memories for so many people in our community, including myself,” Murphy said, noting he worked nearly 20 years at Southside Junior High School as a teacher, coach and school administrator. “Today’s celebration is the culmination of a long, hard-fought battle to recover from the 2016 flood; but I am happy to say today, that we have overcome the challenges and our two schools are back stronger than ever. This campus is a showpiece for learning in our parish.”
Murphy announced the unveiling of the name of the courtyard, which was named in honor of State Sen. J. Rogers Pope.
Pope has been a lifelong educator in the Livingston Parish Public School System, including the first principal of Southside Junior High School when it opened in 1976. He has served as a teacher, coach, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent in the system. He was selected the Louisiana Superintendent of the Year in 2000 and became the elected president of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents in 2001. Pope is serving his 15th year as a state legislator.
Students escorted campus guests throughout the two-story building, pointing out details on the school’s glass-walled classrooms, its double-decker library, large gym and cafeteria setup.
The district’s Child Nutrition Program and Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor provided hamburger lunch plates for campus visitors.