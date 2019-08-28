More than 500 students on 20 teams Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi competed Saturday in the Dow Red Stick Rumble at Denham Spring High school
The competition is an offseason For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology or FIRST, Robotics Competition and Festival sponsored by Dow Chemical and Livingston Parish school system.
The Hornsby Gym was transformed into Planet Primus where teams competed with their 120-pound robots to fill rockets and cargo ships while combating unpredictable terrain and weather patterns.
Each high school team had six weeks to work with mentors and coaches from their community to design and build their robot.
This was the Red Stick Rumble’s first year in its new location and spotlighted the new Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center.